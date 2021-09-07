Lafayette teen jumps out of moving car with father at the wheel

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police has asked the public to be on the lookout for a male teen who was last seen late Monday jumping out of moving car.

According to Police Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, 13-year-old Murrius Williams was inside the vehicle with her father when he jumped out in the 100 block of Eric Street.

Dugas said Williams may be appehensive to being approached so if anyone sees him to please call 911 or Lafayette Police at 337-291-8695 immediately.

He was last seen wearing camouflage pants a green t-shirt, police said.

Williams is 5’6 and 170 pounds with hazel eyes.