ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette teen was arrested early Tuesday morning and faces charges in a shooting in Abbeville.

Authorities arrested 19-year old Treborian Cooper at a home in Abbeville. He was wanted in connection to a shooting on July 4.

Authorities say they also found a 9mm Glock handgun and a 7.62 AK 47 rifle at the home. The rifle was confirmed to be stolen out of St. Martin Parish.

Cooper is currently in jail facing multiple charges.