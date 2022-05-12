LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, which includes three Louisiana students. 5,000 of nearly 4 million students graduating high school this year qualified to be Presidential Scholars based on ACT and SAT scores and other accolades.

Anil Cacodcar, a senior at Episcopal School of Acadiana, is among the 161 students awarded with this honor. Presidential Scholars are recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technician fields.

“Our 2022 Presidential Scholars represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Alexander Fraser Landreneau of Catholic High School in Baton Rouge and Ashini Modi of Caddo Parish Magnet High School Other in Shreveport are other Louisiana natives recognized as Presidential Scholars this year. The Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.

Standing alongside President Biden, Miguel Cardona said of the recipients: “Thanks to them, I know America’s future is bright.”