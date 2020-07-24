Lafayette teachers express concerns about returning to classroom amid COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Some Lafayette Parish teachers are concerned about entering the classroom.

“If you don’t feel safe, it’s very hard for you to make a child feel safe,” says Julia Reed.

Early on in the school reopening preparation phase, teachers were on board. With the increase in community spread, some now have a change of heart.

“They are reaching out to me saying, ‘I’ve changed my mind since then. It keeps getting worse it’s not getting better and if I could go back and change my answer I would,'” Reed said.

Reed says it’s fear of the unknown.

“They don’t know what’s going to happen. They don’t know what their school year is going to look like. They don’t know how they’re going to protect themselves and their family,” she said.

Reed, who is also a teacher and a mother has her own concerns. She worries more about teachers with health risk and losing veteran educators.

“I really worry for my older teachers. I also worry that my older teachers may decide to leave the classroom a little bit earlier then they may have originally intended,” Reed said. “I don’t want to see our schools lose decades of experience because that will echo down generations of students.”