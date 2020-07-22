Lafayette suspends cost of living increase to city and parish employees due to fiscal stress from pandemic

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) To deal with the millions of dollars in revenue decline due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Lafayette Consolidated Government is suspending its 2% increase structure for all of its city and parish workers.

City officials Tuesday confirmed during its weekly council meeting what most employees had been expecting.

Lafayette council member Nanette Cook voted last year in favor of the conditional pay increase saying the increases were based on tax revenue being favorable.

“We still have the five percent raise that was put in effect at the end of the year which is going to go into the new budget,” Cook noted.