Lafayette student named as an LPB Young Hero for 2020

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Six Louisiana high school students have been named as Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) Young Heroes, including a homeschooled Lafayette high school senior.

A Young Hero is defined as an exceptional high school student who has excelled in academics, given significantly of themselves through public service, overcome adversity, exhibited extraordinary heroism, or inspired others through their deeds and strength of character.

Lillian DeJean has an unspecified autoimmune disease and a mitochondrial disorder, according to an LPB press release. Because of this, Lillian lives her life intentionally, and has found her life’s purpose and her voice in disability advocacy. Lillian has received the Lafayette Parish Disability Awareness Committees Outstanding Youth Leadership Award and the Governor’s Outstanding Leadership in Disabilities Youth of the Year Award.

The remaning winners include, and you can read more about each student by clicking on their link: