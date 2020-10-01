Lafayette store sells $800,000 Lotto jackpot-winning ticket

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A RaceTrac store on West Congress St. in Lafayette sold an $800,000 Louisiana Lottery Lotto jackpot-winning ticket for the Sept. 16 drawing.

The jackpot prize was claimed earlier this week at Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge by Quetanna Smith of Lafayette.

“It was unbelievable! I didn’t even know it could really happen here,” said RaceTrac #2466 General Manager Courtney Guidry. He added it was the first time his store had sold such a large winning ticket. Retailers earn a 1% selling incentive from the Lottery for selling jackpot winning tickets, which amounted to a $8,000 bonus for the store.

Since the big win, the store has seen an influx of customers after Guidry and some of his employees posted to social media and hung banners outside the store to share the great news.

Lottery ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. Draw-style game tickets must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. Anyone who may have a gambling problem or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem should call toll free 1-877-770-7867 for help.

For security purposes, the Lottery strongly encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing. More information about Lotto and other winners can be found on the Lottery’s website, https://louisianalottery.com/lotto.