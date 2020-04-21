Lafayette small business owner says she re-opened as soon as allowed to save her business

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Nearly 60% of Louisiana small businesses are in danger of closing as a result of COVID-19 effects.

A Lafayette business owner says she could not rely on the government to save her business she reopened her doors to keep her business afloat.



“I can’t just risk everything I done worked for by waiting on a promise from the government to come and help. I haven’t seen anything yet.”

Owner, Brittney “Danby, of Saja’s Grooming Salon reopen her doors to save her business since she hasn’t received any assistance from the government. she says her application to receive a loan and grant from the Small Buisness Assoiciation is in the works, but last week they ran out of money to give. ​

Brittney Danby says, “When or if congress will pass the second bill to release more funding to help other small business owners. I had to make the decision to come back in and open up.”

She is now running her business under the “Safe Shopping Guidelines” so her business can survive the COVID-19 shutdown.

“Bills and everything don’t stop even though everything has to be shutdown,” she says.

Danby ‘s experience of getting assistance for her business has been worth, because she does not know if or when she will receive it. Her advice to any small business owner is to stay on top of SBA and speak up towards congress. most importantly, save your business in anyway you can.

She concludes, “My advice is just don’t roll over and wait for help to come.”

About 60% of Louisiana’s employed by small businesses may face unemployment if these small business do not get the help they need.