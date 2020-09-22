Lafayette sisters chosen as team for CBS’ ‘The Amazing Race’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — When the 32nd edition of CBS’ “The Amazing Race” starts on Oct. 14, not only will its teams cross the million-mile mark, but they’ll have two sisters from Lafayette in the running.

Sisters Michelle Newland, 34, and Victoria Newland, 33, both of Lafayette, are one of 11 pairs who will be vying for this season’s title.

This season, filmed prior to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, will take the sisters from Los Angeles to their first destination, Trinidad and Tobago. Teams this season will also travel to places like France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Brazil and more. The team that crosses the finish line first will be crowned winners of “The Amazing Race” and win a $1 million prize.

Each team is comprised of two people who have a pre-existing relationship with one another. At every destination, each team competes in a series of challenges – some mental and some physical – and when the tasks have been completed, they learn their next destination. Teams who are farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning at least $1 million.

Among the competition this year will be former NFL stars DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge, Olympic athletes Kellie Wells-Brinkley and LaVonne Idlette and professional volleyball players Riley and Maddison McKibbin.

The season will begin on KLFY TV 10 on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.