Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Lafayette Sheriff’s Office defends closing work transitional program with AmeriGlobe

Local
Posted: / Updated:

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms terminating its Transitional Work Program (TWP) for inmates.

The co-president of AmeriGlobe, Dan Schnaars, Sr. says he was notified Monday by the sheriff’s office that the program is over.

“We are currently undergoing a financial reorganization as well as streamlining our programs and services to address budgetary constraints,” LPSO information officer John Mowell said.

Schnaars says he has 20 employees and six are transitional workers; that’s 30% of his workforce gone.

Since his business is closed on Thursday and Friday, Wednesday will be the last day at AmeriGlobe for those workers.

Schnaars says he pays them as he pays other employees.

“This particular timing is non recoverable we’ll have to work short handed for the the first half of next week.”

Human resources and accounting manager, Lynette Sanders is also shocked.

“We are sad because we’ve formed relationship with these workers. They’re awesome workers and they do what they have to do and usually most of them go above and beyond,” Sanders explained.

Sanders says she started the search process; but the late notice puts the business at a disadvantage. “I already called some temp services trying to get some people in here next week but its hard. There’s not a lot of workers out there to come in here and do these kind of jobs. It’s not an easy job but it’s hard for the temp service to find people for us.”

LPSO confirms the agreement to send workers to places of employment is to be effective on Monday, November 30.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories