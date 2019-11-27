Lafayette Sheriff’s Office defends closing work transitional program with AmeriGlobe

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms terminating its Transitional Work Program (TWP) for inmates.

The co-president of AmeriGlobe, Dan Schnaars, Sr. says he was notified Monday by the sheriff’s office that the program is over.

“We are currently undergoing a financial reorganization as well as streamlining our programs and services to address budgetary constraints,” LPSO information officer John Mowell said.

Schnaars says he has 20 employees and six are transitional workers; that’s 30% of his workforce gone.

Since his business is closed on Thursday and Friday, Wednesday will be the last day at AmeriGlobe for those workers.

Schnaars says he pays them as he pays other employees.

“This particular timing is non recoverable we’ll have to work short handed for the the first half of next week.”

Human resources and accounting manager, Lynette Sanders is also shocked.

“We are sad because we’ve formed relationship with these workers. They’re awesome workers and they do what they have to do and usually most of them go above and beyond,” Sanders explained.

Sanders says she started the search process; but the late notice puts the business at a disadvantage. “I already called some temp services trying to get some people in here next week but its hard. There’s not a lot of workers out there to come in here and do these kind of jobs. It’s not an easy job but it’s hard for the temp service to find people for us.”

LPSO confirms the agreement to send workers to places of employment is to be effective on Monday, November 30.