Lafayette Sheriff Mark Garber wants ‘inflammatory language’ removed from LCG lawsuit

Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber, an enthusiastic advocate for Narcan, said his deputies have used the overdose reversal drug to save 13 lives since 2017. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network)

LAFAYETTE, La. (Andrew Capps, The Advertiser)- Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber wants “scandalous” and “inflammatory” language struck from the record in his lawsuit against Lafayette Parish and the Lafayette Consolidated Government, his lawyer is arguing in a new court filing.

Garber’s attorney, T.J. Seale III, of Hammond, filed a motion in the 15th Judicial District Court to have language removed from the official court record in a countersuit filed as one of the final acts by former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, calling the allegations a “personal attack” and “a parting shot at the sheriff as (Robideaux’s) term ended.”

Robideaux’s “parting shot” claimed Garber’s office unlawfully replaced Lafayette Parish inmates at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with prisoners from the state Department of Corrections and other agencies that pay higher daily rates for their inmates.

