Lafayette Sheriff Deputy who waited with teens at library until family arrived, hailed a hero

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Being a hero doesn’t always mean you risk your life to save another.

It also means being in the right place at the right time and lending a helping hand at the right moment.

Take Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Farris Fife who recently saw two teens standing outside the downtown public library after it had closed.

Fife, who was near the end of his shift, says as he was passing he knew that something was not right.

After a brief conversation, he learned that the teens had been studying hard for a test and with their heads buried in the books, had lost track of time before the library closed.

Now, they could no longer walk the distance home, and were waiting on family members to pick them up.

” I could not imagine just passing by and going home to my family, and then possibly hearing about two missing kids the next day.”

After learning that family members were enroute, Fife waited with the teens to make sure both arrived home safe.

KLFY contacted the Sheriffs’ Office on behalf of Jessica Prince who wanted to thank Deputy Fife for noticing the teens and then staying with them until family could arrive.

“Deputies go above while serving the public on a daily basis. We are always pleased to hear these stories because they often go unnoticed and untold. We thank KLFY for bringing this to our attention,” Public Information Officer John Mowell said.

Bravo Deputy Fife, BRAVO!