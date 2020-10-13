Lafayette Sheriff deputies on scene of fatal shooting on N. Marigny Circle

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)  Lafayette Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday in the 100 block of N. Marigny Circle.

According to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson John Mowell, the shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. at a residence on N. Marigny Circle near Colorado Street.

Once they arrived, Mowell said, they located one person with a gunshot wound.

He said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information is known at this time, Mowell said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

