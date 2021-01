LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A vaccination clinic was set up over the weekend at the Heymann Center for senior citizens to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccinnation.

It was by appointment only for those 70 years of age and older.

Staff at Ochsner Lafayette General was on hand to administer the vaccine.

Despite an unpredictable supply, Ochsner LG says they anticipate having the vaccine available across the community soon.