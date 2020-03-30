Lafayette sees 800 percent increase of COVID-19 cases in one week, officials said, residents urged to stay at home

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- During a Monday afternoon briefly, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said in one week, the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases jumped from nine to 82.

“That’s 800 percent in the last week,” Guillory said. Simply put, if you’ve tested positive, follow quarantine guidelines and contact your health care provider, he said.

Echoing what is urged nationwide, do your best to stay at home, Guillory said.

“If we don’t, this situation could drag on indefinitely to the detriment of us all, ” he said.

Guillory’s urgent plea to residents is to practice social distancing and do so as a matter of saving lives.

“To everyone in Acadiana, one buggy, one person. Otherwise we’re putting people at risk.”

Lafayette Consolidated Government has been inundated with complaints of public gatherings.

“You are taking lives of everyone in your hands,” Guillory said. “We are seeing clearly that anyone can be infected by this virus and be killed.”

Lafayette confirmed its first COVID-19 related death on Friday, March 27.

On Monday, Guillory announced to creation of economic task force to assist with the Lafayette’s workforce stuns by forced layoffs due to the pandemic.

Beginning Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. meals will be provided daily for those in need at the Robicheaux Recreation Center.

Dr. Tina Stefanski, the region’s medical director, said Chicot State Park is expected to be at capacity in a matter of week. The park is being utilized a medical site to treat COVID-19 related illnesses.