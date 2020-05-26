Lafayette Science Museum makes announcement on future

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) In a social media post, the Lafayette Science Museum announced that it is not closing its doors permanently, but will remain closed for a period of time as they work through COVID-19 restrictions.

“To all our Facebook Friends… NO! we are not closing “Permanently”. But may be closed for some time as we work thru these COVID restrictions.”

The news comes less than a week after Mayor President Josh Guillory announced that he was laying off more than 100 employees with LCG due to loss in revenue.

In a press release sent by LCG, the employees — 23 full-time and 78 part-time — will be laid off on June 5 and are employees at the Acadiana Nature Station, the Science Museum, three Lafayette Senior Centers and the Heymann Center; additionally, six vacant positions are also being eliminated, Guillory said.

He said if LCG is able to secure additional funding from State or Federal Sources, if the fiscal situation materially changes, or if there is a clear path to the full reopening of these institutions — some or all of these positions may be restored at the beginning of the new Fiscal Year on November 1.