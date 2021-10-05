Lafayette School Superintendent warns of escalating TikTok challenge ‘Slap a teacher’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Parish Schools Superintendent Irma Trosclair is warning parents about a new social media trend that could have dire consequences for students who participate.

On Tuesday, Trosclair sent a notice to all district parents saying since the Devious Licks’ challenge emerged last month, she has now learned of a new challenge that could cause serious harm to staff members.

“Now we hear the challenges are escalating, and kids are being encouraged to hit or slap a staff member.”

The notice asked parents to speak with their children about the potentially serious disciplinary consequences if they participate.

“Striking a teacher will lead to police involvement. No exceptions.” Trosclair said.

The notice went on to talk about peer pressure and social media.

“These continued challenges highlight the negative effects of peer pressure sometimes found on social

media,” she said.

“Even if your child doesn’t have TikTok, and/or isn’t likely to be involved in questionable behavior, please

remember that conversations about appropriate school behaviors increase the likelihood of students

remaining in school.”

With teachers the latest potential target, Trosclair said it means added stress in schools amid the pandemic.

“We encourage our students to always be respectful of school property, their peers, and of school staff

members. If students are aware of destructive TikTok challenges taking place at school, they should inform

their parents, their administrators, or another adult on campus.

You can read the full notice below:





