Lafayette schools release July graduation schedule

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- The Lafayette Parish School District announced April 29 that in-person ceremonies were rescheduled for July 9-11 due to COVID-19 restrictions, and now more details are available.

Here are the following graduation commencement schedules:

Thursday, July 9

Northside High School, 2-3:30 p.m.

Acadiana High, 6-7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 10

Early College Academy, 9-10:30 a.m.

Lafayette High, 1-3 p.m.

David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy, 6-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 11

Ovey Comeaux High, 9-10:30 a.m.

Southside High, 2-3:30 p.m.

Carencro High, 6-7:30 p.m.

Each family of graduating students will receive four reserved-seating tickets to maintain social distancing of each member of the audience, administration said.

“Ceremonies may look different than in years past as we continue to follow the guidelines set forth by health authorities, but we want the class of 2020 to have their special moment and be recognized for their achievement,” Lafayette Parish Superintendent Irma Trosclair said in April.