Lafayette school educators earn recognition

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — 25 teachers and principals in the Lafayette Parish School System have earned the distinction of being named to the Renaissance National Honor Roll.

This award is for significant reading achievement of students through the Accelerated Reader Program, and all 25 represent LPSS. AR, as it is commonly referred to among students and faculty, engages K–12 students in independent reading practice and tests students’ reading comprehension.



Of the 25 educators across the state achieving outstanding performance in advancing students’

achievement in reading, 24 educators are from Ernest Gallet Elementary School and one from Martial Billeaud Elementary School.



Amanda Latiolais, 5th Grade Teacher – Ernest Gallet Elementary

Brenda David, 4th Grade Teacher – Ernest Gallet Elementary

Brittney Blake, Teacher – Ernest Gallet Elementary

Debby Dumas, Kindergarten Teacher – Ernest Gallet Elementary

Donna Usie, 1st grade teacher – Ernest Gallet Elementary

Hanna LeBlanc, Teacher – Ernest Gallet Elementary

Jessica Goudeau, 4th Grade Teacher – Ernest Gallet Elementary

Jordan Tinney, 2nd Grade Teacher – Ernest Gallet Elementary

Katy Shirley, Teacher – Ernest Gallet Elementary

Kerri Urdaz, 4th Grade Teacher – Ernest Gallet Elementary

Krystle Meaux, Teacher – Ernest Gallet Elementary

Margaret Landry, 3rd Grade Teacher – Ernest Gallet Elementary

Megan Guidry, 3rd Grade ELA/Reading Teacher – Ernest Gallet Elementary

Monica Romero, 1st Grade Teacher – Ernest Gallet Elementary

Monique Chargois, Principal – Ernest Gallet Elementary

Monique Houston, Teacher – Ernest Gallet Elementary

Myra Booth, 1st grade teacher – Martial Billeaud Elementary

Rachel Waguespack, Teacher – Ernest Gallet Elementary

Samantha Stephens, 5th Grade Teacher – Ernest Gallet Elementary

Sarah Smith, 4th Grade Teacher – Ernest Gallet Elementary

Stacy Hargrove, 3rd Grade Teacher – Ernest Gallet Elementary

Tiffany Lanciotti, Kindergarten Teacher – Ernest Gallet Elementary

Tonya Perry, 3rd Grade Teacher – Ernest Gallet Elementary

Tori Benoit, Teacher – Ernest Gallet Elementary

Tracy Sanders, Library Media Specialist – Ernest Gallet Elementary