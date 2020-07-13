Lafayette restaurant makes decision to exercise more caution, temporarily closes amid increase in parish wide COVID-19 cases

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Lafayette Parish, one local restaurant is opting to temporarily close.

Management at Pamplona Tapas Bar & Restaurant announced on social media Sunday that they have made the decision to temporarily close the Jefferson Street bar and grill ‘until we can ensure the safety of our staff and customers.’

Pamplona’s thanked its customers for the continued support since re-opening.

A new mandate starting Monday in Louisiana will require everyone to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth whenever they’re in public, which includes trips to grocery stores, department stores and restaurants.

Citations will be written to businesses and organizations that fail to enforce the requirement, according to the Governor’s office COVID-19 public health emergency proclamation.