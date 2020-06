LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette police are investigating an early morning burglary of a local restaurant.

Hot Food Express, located in the 3000 block of Cameron Street was broken into a burglarized at about 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information to assist in this investigation is asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-8477. You can also text your tip. Text TIP153 + Message to Crimes (274637). Tips can remain anonymous.