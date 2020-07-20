Lafayette residents take action as four recreational centers are set to close

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Some Lafayette residents concerned about the closure of four recreational centers on the Northside of Lafayette rallied together Sunday to voice their opinions.

Hundreds gathered at Heymann Park Center to discuss the impending closures in their communities.



“I would never let anyone take this away from me. This is a legacy to me.”

“I’m very distraught. This is our home base”



Last Friday Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced the closures of Domingue recreation center, Heymann Park Recreation Center, J. Carlton James Activity Center and George Bowles Activity Center.

Guillory said the closures were necessary to avoid budget shortfalls.



Devastated and shocked, residents tell me they won’t stand for this.

They say their community needs these centers.

The kids need these centers.



“Shocked. That is the only place a lot of these kids have to go.”

“I was shocked. My boys play sports here. It gives them something to do with their time”

Some say it’s like losing a home.

Many describe the centers as a second home, always filled with family and friends.

“I think it’s a place when they grow up to be adults, it’s something they can look back on as a childhood memory.”

“This is where we had graduation parties, baby showers, anniversary parties. This is our center. It’s like loosing a home.”

“Very special to me, to my heart. They will hurt me if they take it away.”

Petition