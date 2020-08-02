Lafayette resident takes action hosting outdoor basketball camp in wake of recreation center closures

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) There is a new basketball camp for kids in Lafayette.

Its the first ever putt and pause camp being held outdoors at Azalea Park.

The camp is for kids ages 7 through 16 and its free.

All the kids wear a mask.

Organizers say due to violence in the neighborhood and the rec centers closures, this a good way to give kids something to due and learn the game of basketball.

“This is something we all can all do for our kids. We don’t need anyone to help us with our kids. We can take care of ourselves.” Organizer Paul Benoit said.

The camp runs through Sunday.

All kids are invited.