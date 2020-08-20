Lafayette Regional Airport shares progress on new terminal

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Regional Airport continues it’s a major project, building a modernized and more passenger-friendly terminal.

The new terminal will cater to passengers using the newest equipment more shops and restaurants to choose from and a simpler way of boarding on and off your flight.

Airport director Steven Picou says building the new terminal while still running the current one is a big accomplishment.

“It feels great. It’s exciting to be at this position and to keep this airport running and actually have new construction going on next to our current operations,” the director said.

Picou says with all of the new changes and updates included in the new terminal this added component is beneficial for everyone.

“All of my staff and my team will be in this building, it keeps us in the know and in the mix with our passengers, tenants and it’s better communications for us,” Picou said.