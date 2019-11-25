Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lafayette Regional airport preparing for holiday rush

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Airports are bustling with families trying to get home before Thanksgiving. If you’re flying the friendly skies, come prepared.

The Lafayette Regional airport sent out a message for travelers to arrive at least 90 minutes before departure time and that’s regardless of where your destination.

Customers are being advise to minimize what you wear such as bulky jewelry, hair accessories, large belts or any other items that would likely require additional screening.

Airline travel trackers estimate more than $4 million people will fly to their holiday destination. Isabella Faulk of Lafayette and her family are trying to get to Colorado for Thanksgiving. “It’s a lot of us here. There are six of us,” Faulk said.

Ginger Majors of St. Landry Parish is another holiday traveler flying out of Lafayette. “My family is all meeting up there. We’ll have our family get together up there and enjoy Branson,” Majors stated.

According to Lafayette Regional Airport, in most cases travelers will miss their flight by not being on the plan 20 minutes before the departure time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

46°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

43°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

42°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

45°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
40°F Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories