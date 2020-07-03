Lafayette Regional Airport gets $7 million grant for a new terminal

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Regional Airport is getting $7 million dollars to finish building a new terminal. The money is coming from a federal infrastructure grant.

“So infrastructure is just all types of things going on from concrete on front of the new terminal to things going on inside of the terminal,” said Lafayette Regional Airport Director Steven Picou. “It’s an FAA grant that was awarded to us which we’re very appreciative of.”

The new terminal is going to twice its original size for future expansion.

It will include the best equipment, more shops and restaurants for travelers and it will accommodate bigger planes.

The new terminal is “built for the future,” says Picou. It also has the ability to expand if needed.

The new airport will have the latest safety measures to protect the health of travelers and employees.

Picou says it will have more space, higher efficiency filters and new materials that are easier to clean.

The new airport terminal should open in September of 2021.