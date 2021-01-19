Lafayette Regional Airport, American Airlines add new flight service

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- American Airlines is adding an additional flight from Lafayette Regional Airport this spring.

Beginning April 2, 2021, American Airlines will begin providing daily non-stop flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina. The move is an expansion of its current air service from Lafayette to Dallas.

Additional destinations include Atlanta through Delta Airlines and Houston through United Airlines. Read Lafayette Regional Airport’s full announcement here.

