Lafayette receives $10 million in federal dollars for University Avenue Corridor Project

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Both of Louisiana senators and Acadiana’s congressional representative announced that Lafayette has received a $10 million BUILD grant for the University Avenue Corridor project.

“Anytime we get federal funds for Louisiana roads, it’s a good thing,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy. “This project allows traffic to flow more smoothly while creating jobs. I appreciate Sec. Chao and the Trump administration for investing in Lafayette.” Cassidy said he authored a letter of support advocating for the grant.

“Lafayette will benefit greatly from this investment in our infrastructure,” said Sen. John Kennedy. “I’m thankful that the DOT has prioritized building and revitalizing Louisiana roadways, especially as we work to recover from both a pandemic and Hurricane Laura.” Kennedy also authored a letter in support of the grant.

The money will go toward constructing two components of the University Avenue Corridor plan. The first will convert the five-lane University Avenue from Walker Road to Wilshire Lane to a four-lane road with a raised median and a multi-lane roundabout at Willow Street.

The project will also construct a multi-lane roundabout at Alcide Dominique Drive. Additional improvements will include a landscaped pedestrian zone with sidewalks.

To date, the LCG has spent $7.3 million on the entire project. The project also seeks to reduce congestion, increase safety, and improve connectivity to the adjacent neighborhoods.

“We first met with LCG leadership regarding the University Gateway plan in 2017,” said Congressman Clay Higgins. “A tremendous amount of planning has gone into this. Excellent work. A lot of moving parts. The University Avenue corridor is an important gateway for Lafayette. Upgrading the existing infrastructure will help revitalize the area and drive economic development efforts. This project has been a top priority for Lafayette leaders, and our office has worked closely with them to advance this project at the federal level.”