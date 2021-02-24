Lafayette reaches ‘no-kill’ goal for animals in city shelters

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) Lafayette has reached its “no-kill” goal of saving and adopting animals in its city shelters.

No-kill includes adopting out healthy animals and only euthanizing terminally ill animals and aggressive animals that can’t be adopted.

“This is not only an accomplishment for the shelter, but also for the entire Lafayette community. Our staff and volunteers at the shelter put in the hard work, but it’s our citizens who visit daily to adopt, volunteer, and foster who are the real MVPs,” Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said.

The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) says the no-kill status means that the shelter has saved the lives of 90 percent or more of the animals brought to the shelter.

“Strategic, innovative methods and procedures were put into place at the shelter in order to achieve this coveted goal,” Director Shelley Delahoussaye said.

Reaching the no-kill goal comes just in time for the completion of the new Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center set to open in April.