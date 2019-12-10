Lafayette public transit holiday schedule announced

LCG Department of Public Works, Transit Division has announced the Christmas and New Year’s Transit Schedule for 2019:

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 – Christmas Eve observed LTS bus service runs until 2:30 p.m. Night Owl service runs 2:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Paratransit service runs until 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 – Christmas Day observed No LTS Service. No Night Owl Service. No Paratransit Service.

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 – New Year’s Eve observed LTS bus service runs regular schedule. Night Owl bus service runs regular schedule. Paratransit service runs regular schedule .

Wednesday, January 1, 2020 – New Year’s Day observed No LTS Service. No Night Owl Service. No Paratransit Service .



LCG’s Transit Division announced that the Christmas Eve holiday will be observed on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 with daytime bus services running until 2:30 p.m. and Night Owl service from 2:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Paratransit scheduling services will be available on all of the days listed above.

For information on Lafayette Transit Service, including all rates, routes for day and night-time service, Para-transit service and more, click here.