Lafayette public transit holiday schedule announced

Local
LCG Department of Public Works, Transit Division has announced the Christmas and New Year’s Transit Schedule for 2019:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 – Christmas Eve observed
    • LTS bus service runs until 2:30 p.m.
    • Night Owl service runs 2:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
    • Paratransit service runs until 8:30 p.m. 
  • Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 – Christmas Day observed
    • No LTS Service.
    • No Night Owl Service.
    • No Paratransit Service. 
  • Tuesday, December 31, 2019 – New Year’s Eve observed
    • LTS bus service runs regular schedule.
    • Night Owl bus service runs regular schedule.
    • Paratransit service runs regular schedule.
  • Wednesday, January 1, 2020 – New Year’s Day observed
    • No LTS Service.
    • No Night Owl Service.
    • No Paratransit Service.

LCG’s Transit Division announced that the Christmas Eve holiday will be observed on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 with daytime bus services running until 2:30 p.m. and Night Owl service from 2:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Paratransit scheduling services will be available on all of the days listed above.

For information on Lafayette Transit Service, including all rates, routes for day and night-time service, Para-transit service and more, click here.

