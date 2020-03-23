Lafayette Public Library suspends drive-thru services

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — All Lafayette Public Library locations will discontinue drive-thru pickup and return services as of 5 p.m. today, March 23. Requested holds for library materials will not be available after today until further notice.

Patrons are being asked to keep their items until the library system reopens. No fines will be charged for past due materials and most items will automatically renew to give a new due date.

The Library’s digital resources are still available for free.

You can download eBooks and audiobooks for free. You will need your library card number and PIN to access most of these services. If you need a library card, go to lafayettepubliclibrary.org/getacard. You can also email to reference@lafayettepubliclibrary.org.

Download the LPL Mobile app on your iPhone or for your Android phone. Once you’ve downloaded the app, simply log in using your library card number and PIN, and all your information will be available.