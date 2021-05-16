Lafayette Public Library Foundation annual awards luncheon

The Annual Awards Luncheon of the Lafayette Public Library Foundation was held Friday, May 14 at Fleur de Lis Ballroom – City Club River Ranch.

The theme of this year’s event “The Future Is Local!” and honored Second Harvest Food Bank with the Foundation Award and Andrew Duhon received the President’s Award.

A silent auction and tickets to attend the luncheon helped to raise funds that support the library services and operations.

The event also welcomed an array of local authors who showcased their work and interacted with attendees.

The Lafayette Public Library Foundation (LPLF) would like to thank this year’s Endowment donors:

The David Trosclair Memorial Endowment – $1,000

Funding Source: KLFY TV 10 Nexstar Broadcasting Remarkable Woman contest winner – Carol Trosclair

Specialty book category: Kinesiology, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Nutrition, and Exercise

The John & Vickie Guilbeau Endowment

Funding Source: John Guilbeau