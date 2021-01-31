Lafayette public library director retires after 38 years of service

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) After working with the Lafayette Public Library System for 38 years, Director Teresa Elberson is retiring.

“It has been a pleasure to work for LCG and the library system for 38 years. I was the last hire of Ms. Lucille Arceneaux, the first library director, before she retired. It has been an honor to work with many former library directors as well as current and past Library Board of Control members, both as a library administrator and then as library director for the last 4 years.” Elberson said.

During her time as director, Elberson managed the growth of the library system by overseeing the construction and opening of the West Regional Library, which replaced the Scott Branch.

“I have had a wonderful career as a librarian,” Elberson said. “I started out shelving books for $1.25 an hour back in the summer of 1973 while in high school to ending my service as the Director of one of the best library systems in the state. I look forward to having more time for friends, family, quilting, birdwatching and hiking.”

Library Board President Doug Palombo stated, “We knew Teresa hoped to retire in the near future, but her announcement came sooner than expected. When she called to inform me of her decision, she told me her mind was firmly made up that the time was now. She said she had peace about her decision, her family was thrilled, and she was very happy that she would now have more time to spend with her husband, her family, and her friends.”