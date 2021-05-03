Lafayette principal clarifies social media post about face masks not available at school

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A social media post from a Lafayette Parish school claimed face masks will no longer be given out at the school’s front office.

The Facebook post has since been removed but not before a concerned resident saw it and took action to get 2,000 face masks.

LPSS explains there is no face mask shortage for them.

The school district says they have enough masks for teachers, students, and each school site.

The school’s principal posted a clarification that stated:

“The issue was not lack of masks. The issue was that many students were leaving class several times a day to get a new mask from the office. In order to keep students in class, masks will be given to teachers to keep in their classrooms. I hope this clears things up!“

“When teachers and parents reached out to me and wanted to know if I could get masks, then I can’t say no to that,” Community Health Advocate Stacey Conrad explained.

The school principal’s post cleared things up but not before Stacey Conrad saw the original post.

Conrad says she helped organize some of the COVID-19 victims’ remembrance flags placed around town.

“A lot of inconsistencies in what I was hearing from the actual schools versus individual teachers and what I was reading online. At this point, I just decided that I’m going to reach out to teachers. If you need masks, I have masks,” Conrad added.

Conrad contacted State Representative Vincent Pierre for help.

Representative Pierre, who has hosted numerous face masks drives, told Conrad to come to his office and pickup 2,000 face masks for teachers to give to students.

“We’ve given out face masks within the past year to those individuals who were in need,” Pierre stated.

Conrad says she will move forward and provide teachers with face masks for students.

“They have been through so much this year as we all have. It’s teachers’ appreciation week this week. What a better way to appreciate our teachers than to make sure they have this last month of school supplies that they need,” Conrad added.

She says teachers who want to anonymously request face masks can call her (337) 346-3442.