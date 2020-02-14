Lafayette principal accused of drunk driving retires

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) – A Lafayette man has retired as principal of a high school after being accused of driving while intoxicated.

Lafayette Parish School Board’s status for 55-year-old Ralph Thibodeaux was listed as service retirement on its meeting agenda Wednesday.

He was principal of W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center in Lafayette.

Louisiana State Police say he broke off one of the wheels on his own vehicle during a series of crashes last month. No one was injured.

It’s unclear whether he had an attorney to speak for him.