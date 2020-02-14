Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lafayette principal accused of drunk driving retires

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ralph Thibodeaux (LPSO)

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) – A Lafayette man has retired as principal of a high school after being accused of driving while intoxicated.

Lafayette Parish School Board’s status for 55-year-old Ralph Thibodeaux was listed as service retirement on its meeting agenda Wednesday.

He was principal of W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center in Lafayette.

Louisiana State Police say he broke off one of the wheels on his own vehicle during a series of crashes last month. No one was injured.

It’s unclear whether he had an attorney to speak for him.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
14 mph NE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar