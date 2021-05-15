Lafayette Police: Woman found dead, slumped over in vehicle; boyfriend charged with murder

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) An 18-year-old woman was found shot to death in a vehicle before dawn Saturday.

Lafayette Police said the woman was discovered “slumped over inside a vehicle” at a local apartment complex in the 300 block of McDonald Street.

She has been identified as 18-year-old Jennifer Hurst of Lafayette, Police Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.

Hurst was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, Dugas said.

The man suspected in her shooting death turned himself over to police and was subsequently arrested for second degree murder, Dugas said.

19-year-old Lucas Williams of Lafayette was booked in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $250,000 bond.

No additional details were released.