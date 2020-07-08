Lafayette Police Department weighs in on parody Facebook event claiming plans to ‘storm River Ranch’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A hoax Facebook event satirically plotting to “storm River Ranch” this weekend prompted a response from Lafayette-Mayor President Josh Guillory and now the Lafayette Police Department.

The parody event, titled “ANTIFA Takes River Ranch”, was posted on Facebook by cajUUUn Memes, a local comedy page with 10,000 followers.

“No children or minors. Large dogs welcome. Arms optional. Legs encouraged,” states the last sentence of the phony Facebook event.

But the LPD clearly doesn’t find the stunt funny.

On Wednesday, the department released the following statement:

In recent days, a Facebook event was created titled ‘ANTIFA Takes River Ranch’. This information was brought to the attention of investigators at the Lafayette Police Department. With the assistance of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, investigators have been diligently working and monitoring this event.

Through our investigation up to this point, there seems to be no credible evidence that suggests that this event will take place. There is believed to be no organization in the Acadiana area affiliated with this event.

The Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are well prepared with a contingency plan in place should this event develop in the upcoming days.

Law enforcement takes all threats against citizens and property very seriously, and the safety of the community is our top priority.

Lastly, both the Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are urging individuals in opposition of this event to allow law enforcement officials to address this event accordingly.