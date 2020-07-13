Lafayette Police unit with officer inside struck by gunfire

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A police unit with a Lafayette Police Officer sitting inside was struck by gunfire Sunday in the 1100 block of Mudd Avenue.

According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin, the shooting happened just after midnight when officers responded to multiple vehicles gathered in the parking lot of a local business and were refusing to leave.

He said as officers were clearing the lot, an unknown suspect fired a gunshot in the direction of officers, striking a unit near the front drivers side tire.

The officer was not injured, Griffin said, and a bullet casing found on scene has been taken to the crime lab to be positively matched with a gun.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who has information about the incident is asked to contact Lafayette Police or Crimestoppers at 337-232-TIPS.