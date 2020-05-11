Lafayette Police: Two suspects wanted for allegedly beating man on Vieux Orleans

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Two suspects are wanted in an alleged beating incident that happened Saturday in the 400 block of Vieux Orleans Road.

According to Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin, officers on scene learned that a verbal altercation had taken place between the male victim and three suspects.

It turned violent when the three suspects began striking the victim, Griffin said.

He said one of the suspects, who had a firearm, discharged the firearm into the air and then discharged it a second time as he was striking the victim who was not shot, but sustained injuries associated with the altercation, Griffin said.

Two of the three suspects fled the scene; a third suspect remained on scene, and was arrested for simple battery.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.