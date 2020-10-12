Lafayette Police: Treat dead stoplights as four-way stops

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department is asking residents to remain patient and courteous on the roadways as utility crews continue to restore power throughout the city.

According to Sgt. Wayne Griffin, there are several major intersections throughout the city that still do not have functioning traffic lights. Police officers are posted at many of these intersections to assist motorists.

Please be aware and obey additional traffic control devices such as traffic cones, sign boards, and barricades.

Just a reminder when approaching an intersection that does not have power that intersection should be navigated as a 4 way stop.

The crews are working diligently to get these intersections back functional by the end of the day.