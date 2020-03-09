Lafayette Police to hold community walk on E. Simcoe

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police will be hosting a community walk to visit with residents, listen to any concerns and introduce themselves.

The walk will start at 6 p.m., today, March 9, from the 2000 block of E. Simcoe to the 1600 block. The walk will start in the parking lot of Progressive Baptist Church at 2001 E. Simcie starting at 5:30 p.m.

“We invite the community to join us, meet with officers and walk the neighborhood with us as we continue in our efforts in bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community,” stated a Lafayette Police Department press release.