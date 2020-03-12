Lafayette Police: Thieves targeting apartment complexes stealing tires, rims from cars

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette police are investigating following multiple incidents of tires and rims stolen off vehicles around the city.

Public Information officer Corporal Bridgette Dugas said apartment complexes have been targets, and police believe the suspects scope them out before committing the crimes.

“Many cities/states nationwide are experiencing this epidemic of rim/tire thefts for several months now with no success in establishing where the organized groups are from.” Dugas said.

She said investigators believe hat locally thieves aren’t targeting specific wheels and tires, but ask the public be vigilant and call police if you see anything suspicious at any time of the day.

“High-dollar, high-end tires and rims have been a trend,” she said.

Patrol officers have been working with detectives to target areas within the city in an effort to stop these thefts from occurring.

Dugas asked that you do not approach the criminals if you should see them in the act.

“Immediately call Lafayette CrimeStoppers at 232-TIPS or 911,” Dugas said.

“We want to know anything and everything that could help detectives catch these thieves.”