Lafayette Police: Suspect in downtown shooting ID’d through video surveillance

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A 21-year-old man injured in a shooting in downtown Lafayette earlier this month, has now been charged with attempted second degree murder based on evidence from surveillance video, Lafayette Police said Sunday.

Aaron Gutierrez was shot in the torso June 14 in the 400 block of Jefferson Street and transported to a local hospital.

After viewing video surveillance of the incident, police said, Gutierrez developed into a suspect.

He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a warrant for attempted second degree murder after being released from the hospital.