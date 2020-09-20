Lafayette Police: Suspect fires shot in air before robbing Ambassador Caffery convenience store

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A man armed with a gun fired a shot in the air after he entered an Ambassador Caffery convenience store, police said.

It happened Friday when the suspect walked into the store at the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Dulles Drive.

Police say after firing a round into the air, the suspect then allegedly robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of money.

He fled on foot toward Dulles Drive, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using our P3 Tips Mobile App.

Police said all callers will remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000.00 cash reward.