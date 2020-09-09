Lafayette police shooting: State judge blocks release of Trayford Pellerin body cam footage

LAFAYETTE, La, (Daily Advertiser) — A state judge blocked release of any video footage and other reports related to the shooting death of Trayford Pellerin to the public, including Pellerin’s family.

An immediate temporary restraining order was approved Tuesday by 15th Judicial District Court Judge David Smith and a hearing is scheduled next week to keep the material from being released.

Lawyers for three officers involved in Pellerin’s death asked to block the material from the public.

The temporary restraining order asks that Louisiana State Police, the Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Consolidated Government be prohibited from releasing information associated with the Aug. 21 shooting and killing of Pellerin by officers to anyone “not associated with the investigations currently underway.

The filing asks the judge to block the disclosure of several items related to the shooting, including the names of three officers identified as “John Doe,” video footage or reports.

The filing comes after Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory on Friday committed to showing the police body camera footage to Pellerin’s family after a meeting with family members and the family’s attorneys.

“We are profoundly disappointed — though sadly, not surprised — that the Police Association has sought a restraining order to prohibit Mr. Pellerin’s family from understanding what happened in his last, most terrifying moments before he was killed in a barrage of bullets,” attorney Ron Haley, who is representing the family, said in a statement.

