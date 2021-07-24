Man found in vehicle Saturday suffering with gunshot wounds; dies at hospital

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are investigating after a man was found inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said officers found the man around 12:36 a.m. in the 2100 block of the NE Evangeline Thruway.

Dugas said the unidentified victim was taken a local hospital where he died.

A 17-year-old juvenile was apprehended and placed under arrest for principle to second degree murder, felony flight from an officer, hit and run driving, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile, Dugas said.

An investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.