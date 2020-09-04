Lafayette Police searching for theft suspect in hardware store robbery

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are looking for a suspect caught on surveillance video during a theft at Guidry’s Hardware on Jefferson St on Aug. 21.

The subject is described as a Black male with multiple tattoos. The theft occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m.

If anyone has any information, you are urged to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using the P3 Tips Mobile App. All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash reward.

