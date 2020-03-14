Lafayette Police searching for suspect in overnight shooting on St. Antoine St.

1  of  2
Lafayette Police Seal_200230

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An overnight shooting on S. St. Antoine St. has left a 17-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Lafayette Police Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, the shooting happened in the 200 block of S. St. Antoine St. in the parking lot of a local banquet hall shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday night (March 13). A male suspect was seen by witnesses leaving the scene.

The victim was most recently listed in stable condition.

At this time no arrests have been made. Anyone that has information about the incident is urged to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477).

