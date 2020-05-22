Lafayette Police searching for stolen musical instruments

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are searching for some items that were allegedly stolen from a S. Arlington Dr. home on or before May 12.

According to the LPD’s Facebook page, the suspect was able to remove the pictured items, and it is believed that the items may have been sold to an unknown individual(s).

Anyone who may be in possession of these items, may know the whereabouts of these items or may come into contact with these items are asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.