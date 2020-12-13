Lafayette police searching for man who stole multiple bottles of perfume, cologne from Ulta Beauty store

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole multiple perfume and cologne bottles from the Ulta Beauty Store on Louisiana Avenue.

The incident happened twice last week,police said.

Once inside, the suspect selected and concealed multiple bottles of cologne and ran out of the store, police said.

The suspect is described as a thin black male, who was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt style jacket.

Anyone with information or who can offer any assistance is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using our P3 Tips Mobile App.

All callers will remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000.00 cash reward, police said.